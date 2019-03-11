|
|
Frank J. Venezia
Lyndhurst - Venezia, Frank J., 95, of Lyndhurst, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mr. Venezia was born and raised in Jersey City and was a resident of Lyndhurst for the past 64 years. Frank was an Army Veteran who served during WWII, 1943 to 1945. Frank is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Venezia (Cunzio) and his daughter, Deborah Grillo. He is survived by his loving children, Theresa Grillo and her husband, Ronald, Frank Venezia and his wife, Nadine, Mary Dennehy and her husband, Tim, by her son-in-law, Thomas Grillo, by her 10 cherished grandchildren, Kimberly Bianchi, Ronald, Jennifer and Gia Grillo, Frankie, Adam, and Abigail Venezia, and Kelsey, Patrick, and Julianne Dennehy, and by his 4 dear great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 13th at 9:30 AM then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 11 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the NJ Veterans Home at Paramus, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus NJ 07652. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com