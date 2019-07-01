|
Frank John Zalfino
Pompton Plains - Frank John Zalfino, 76, longtime resident of Pompton Plains, passed away on June 29, 2019.
Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and fresh water fishing. He worked for many years as a tool and die maker for Sava Industries and upon his retirement he worked as a realtor for Century 21 Crest Real Estate.
Frank is survived by his wife, Joyce; his sons, Keith and his wife Dyan and Jeff and his wife Christine; and his grandchildren, Chase, Chloe, Jake and Julianna.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 2 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am on Wednesday at the funeral home.