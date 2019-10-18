|
Frank Joseph Gallo
Gallo, Frank Joseph, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Sussex, NJ after a brief battle with cancer. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ to the late Louis and Rose (Zummo) Gallo, Frank started his family in Paterson before moving to Marietta, GA in 1970. He lived in Georgia until 2019 and recently came home to NJ to be with family.
While in NJ, Frank was a Teamster and worked as a truck driver for Arrow Carrier and other companies. In Atlanta, he was a proud member of the Local 72 Union of Plumbers and Pipefitters. He also had his own plumbing business for many years. He was proud of his Italian heritage and had many interests; including politics, good food and wine, Italian opera, nature and wide-open spaces, and trail running in his youth. He was an animal lover and leaves behind his 18 year old cat, Josie.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Anna Mae (Brino) Gallo; his daughter, Jo Ann Gallo Benight; and many siblings. Frank is survived by his son, Frank Gallo, Jr. of Memphis, TN; his granddaughter, Stephanie Benight of San Mateo, CA; his sister, Rosie Bertani of Toms River and many neices and nephews.
He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Humane Society. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
A memorial mass will be held in the near future. Please check the funeral home website for details.