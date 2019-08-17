Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kriney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Kriney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Kriney Obituary
Frank Kriney,

Ringwood - Kriney, Frank age 89 of Ringwood passed peacefully at home on Thursday August 15, 2019. He was born in Plainfield, NJ and has been a long-time resident of Ringwood for the past 56 years. Frank is a Korean War Veteran served nobly in the US Navy. He was self-employed as a Residential Real Estate Appraiser and previously worked at Columbia Savings Bank in Fairlawn as an Assistant VP.

Beloved husband of Dianne (Dobermiller) Kriney. Loving father of Karen Dodds and husband William of Ringwood and Scott Kirney and wife Nanci of Ringwood. Brother of Roger Kriney of Toms River and Gordon Kriney of Manhattan. Grandfather of Alison and Tim, Mike, Gina, Christina, Melanie and Keith, Justin, Tyler and Kristy. Great grandfather of six. Visiting is Sunday, Aug. 18th 1pm-5pm. Funeral services on Monday Aug. 19th, 10am at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Interment George Washington Cemetery Paramus.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now