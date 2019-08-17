|
|
Frank Kriney,
Ringwood - Kriney, Frank age 89 of Ringwood passed peacefully at home on Thursday August 15, 2019. He was born in Plainfield, NJ and has been a long-time resident of Ringwood for the past 56 years. Frank is a Korean War Veteran served nobly in the US Navy. He was self-employed as a Residential Real Estate Appraiser and previously worked at Columbia Savings Bank in Fairlawn as an Assistant VP.
Beloved husband of Dianne (Dobermiller) Kriney. Loving father of Karen Dodds and husband William of Ringwood and Scott Kirney and wife Nanci of Ringwood. Brother of Roger Kriney of Toms River and Gordon Kriney of Manhattan. Grandfather of Alison and Tim, Mike, Gina, Christina, Melanie and Keith, Justin, Tyler and Kristy. Great grandfather of six. Visiting is Sunday, Aug. 18th 1pm-5pm. Funeral services on Monday Aug. 19th, 10am at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Interment George Washington Cemetery Paramus.