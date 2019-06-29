|
|
Frank L. Golon
Ft. Myers, FL - Frank L. Golon, age 100, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formally of Bergenfield, NJ passed away on June 26, 2019. Adoring husband, father, and grandfather, Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anna M. Golon, Son, Wayne Golon and Grandson, Joseph E. Healy III. Loved father of Saundra Healy, Frank and (Lisa) Golon. Adored grandfather of Stacey and (Thomas), Alexis, David and Christopher. Cherished great grandfather to Rachael, Samantha, Olivia, and Emmett Joseph. Frank was a World War II veteran, UAW International Union Official, Civil Rights activist and published author of Johnny Romanick-The Start of an Era. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com