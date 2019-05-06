|
|
Frank LoGioco
West Milford - Chief Frank Joseph LoGioco, 81, began eternal life on May 4, 2019. Born in Passaic on May 8, 1937, Frank lived in Garfield, NJ until the age of 7. At that time, he moved to Clifton, NJ, where he resided until moving to West Milford, NJ in 1997. He was a loyal parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton. Frank retired as Chief of Police for the City of Clifton in 2002, after serving with the Clifton Police Department for 41 years. He was a proud member of the FBI National Academy Associates, a Life Member of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, an affiliate of the J. Edgar Hoover Foundation, a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, past President of the Passaic County Police Chiefs' Association, Vice President of the Passaic County 200 Club, a member of the NJ State Association of Chiefs of Police, a member of the NJ State PBA and Clifton PBA Local #36, Vice President of the Clifton Adult Opportunity Center, and proud NRA Member. Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Chanda), his daughter Lori Ann Zayatz of Hope, NJ, his grandson, Kyan Zayatz, his sister Ann Hoagland of Whiting, NJ, a niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Bernard and Marie (Novack) LoGioco, and his sister Frances Alber. Funeral Services will begin at 10am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ with an 11am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be on Tuesday, from 2-4pm, and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either the : 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the Clifton Adult Opportunity Center: 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013 www.allwoodfuneralhome.com