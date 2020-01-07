|
Frank Louis Valik
Allendale - Frank Louis Valik born September 16, 1924 in Schenectady, New York passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. He was 95 years old.
Frank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was pre deceased by his wife of 65 years Darlene (Marshall). Frank leaves behind his son Robert, daughters Cheryl Linter, Lynn Dickerson and Susan Valik, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
After graduating from Draper High School as valedictorian, he enlisted in the Navy becoming a pilot during World War II attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After the war he was a flight instructor in Corpus Christie, Texas.
Frank graduated Summa Cum Laude from Syracuse University where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduation he worked for the New York Telephone Company retiring after 35 years. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was involved in fundraising for the United Way.
A long time resident of Allendale, he was generous and kind to his friends and neighbors often sharing produce from his garden or clearing their driveways with his snow blower.
Following a family memorial on January 22nd he will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652.