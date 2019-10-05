Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Saddle Brook - Frank M. "Scooter" Luciano, 82, of Saddle Brook on October 3, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield he lived in Lodi finally settling in Saddle Brook 25 years ago. Before retiring he was a Police Officer for the Lodi Police Department for over 25 years. He was a member of the Lodi PBA #26, NJ State PBA600 and a NJ State PBA Delegate. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, a past member of the Lodi Knights of Columbus and a member of the Lodi Moose. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary Luciano, a brother Salvatore Luciano and a sister Marion Luciano. Devoted father of Denise Velardi and husband Richard of Saddle Brook, Michael Luciano and wife Judi of Hacienda Heights, CA and Lia Caufield and husband Michael of Commerce, TX. Loving grandfather of Richard (Adrianna) Velardi, Austin Luciano and great granddaughter Serafina. Dear brother of Grace Murphy, Carol Grasso, Michael Luciano and Barbara Vitale. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., for an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
