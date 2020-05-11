Frank M. Corso, Jr., 94, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020 and is now with his beloved wife "My Marie" (2015) of 66 ½ years. He is survived by daughters Mary Barone (Dominic), Nancy Ihle (Scott); two grandchildren Jaclyn Caputo (Phil) and Christopher Barone; two great-grandchildren Corey and Mackenzie. He is survived by his youngest sister Anne Wiggins. He is predeceased by brothers Joseph, Vincent and Michael; sisters Annette Mazzola and Phyllis La Porta. Frank graduated from Lodi High School in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in November 1943, serving in the South Pacific in WWII and the Battle of Okinawa. He worked for Jos. L. Muscarelle as a Construction Superintendent for 38 years before retiring in 1991. He worked as a Fire Prevention Specialist for the Borough of Lodi for 20 years before retiring in 2012. Frank joined Fire Company #1 of the Lodi Fire Department in 1948 and remained an active member recently celebrating 72 years of service. Frank was the oldest and longest serving member of the Lodi Fire Department, and "Fireman of the Year" in 1987. He served many positions in the Fire Department; Chief in 1970, Department Secretary for 35 years, Chaplain for 38 years, leader of Memorial Day services for 20 years and past President of the Lodi Exempt Firemen's Association. Frank was a member of the Lodi AARP, past President of the Lodi Seniors, the South Bergen Fire Chiefs' Association, the Lodi Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree), a life member of the Saddle River Marine Corps League, NJ & NY Firemen's Association, NJ State Exempt Firemen's Association. He was the Senior Fire Alarm Box Inspector and Street Light Coordinator for the Borough of Lodi. Frank was an Usher for 59 years at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, Lodi. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fire Company #1, 165 Westervelt Place, Lodi, NJ 07644, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 13, 2020.