Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
Maywood - Frank Muniz Jr., of Maywood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 67 years. Prior to retiring, he was a Small Animal Specialist for Petco of Totowa. Frank had an extremely artistic talent and enjoyed acrylics and oil paintings. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Falcone. Devoted Step Dad to Brian Franzson and Denise Franzson. Adored grandfather of Jillian and Jared. The family will have a Celebration of Frank's life on Saturday at 11 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The family prefers that you honor Frank's memory with a donation to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
