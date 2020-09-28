1/1
Frank N. Bovino
Frank N. Bovino

Washington Township - Frank N. Bovino on September 26, 2020 of Washington Township, N.J., age 91.

Frank was born on April 6, 1929 in Cliffside Park, N.J. He was a real estate developer and owner of Sherbrooke Realty and Construction in Upper Saddle River, N.J. Frank was born and raised in Cliffside Park and was an exceptional football player who was inducted into the Cliffside Park High School Hall of Fame.

Beloved husband to the late Janet (nee) Beasty (2017).

Devoted father to Frank Jr. and Vicky, Robert and Susan and Janice and Matthew.

Adored grandfather to Robert, Steven, Frankie, Kelly, Alexandra and Matthew.

Dear brother to Ronald Bovino and James Bovino.

A Funeral Mass will be held on September 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Washington Township, N.J. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J.

A Memorial repast celebration of Frank's life will be held at 1:00pm at Nanni's Restaurant 53 W. Passaic Street Rochelle Park, N.J. 07662.

Arrangements are being handled by A.K. Macagna Funeral Home Cliffside Park, N.J. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
