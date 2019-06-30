Resources
Frank P. Dino Obituary
Lodi - Frank P. Dino, age 68, of Longmont, CO passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Frank was born in Passaic and raised in Lodi NJ for 24 years. Scholastics include Paramus Catholic High School, Paterson State College, Alamosa State College and the Academy of Actuaries. Frank resided in Florida and Colorado for 44 years where he was an actuary in both states for 36 years.

Frank is survived by his wife Linda, son Christian (wife Annica), daughter Brittania (husband Bryan), grandson Luca, sister Sandra (husband Gary) and brother David (wife Patty).

A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined. For details contact Sandra at [email protected]

May Frank rest in peace
