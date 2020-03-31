Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Frank P. Santore Jr.

Frank P. Santore Jr. Obituary
Frank P. Santore, Jr.

Secaucus - Frank P. Santore, Jr., age 76, of Secaucus, NJ passed away on March 29, 2020 at home with his beloved wife of 54-years, Patricia (Sartori) Santore and loving son, Robert F. Santore by his side.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert to Secaucus Fire Department Rescue 1 / Engine 2, 1561 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ 07094 would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com
