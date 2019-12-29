|
Frank P. Schifano 83, of Tucson, Az. formerly of Wood-Ridge and Jersey City passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Angelo and Catherine Schifano. Frank was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was a teacher at School No. 5 in Jersey City. Frank was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge. Beloved husband of Lillian F. (nee Carbone) Schifano. Devoted father of Thomas P. Schifano and his wife Marisa. Dear brother of Patrick Schifano and his wife Patricia of Tucson, Az. and the late Joseph Schifano. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Westwood Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, January 1st from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com