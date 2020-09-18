1/1
Frank Petrelli
Frank Petrelli

Totowa - Petrelli, Frank age 82 of Totowa at rest in Hackensack on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to the former Joan C. Petrullo of Totowa. Loving Father of Debbie Zitelli & her husband, Dan of NV, Natalie Peragallo & her husband, Anthony of Wyckoff, and Frankie Petrelli & his wife, Zaira of Paterson. He is survived by his grandson, the love of his life, Francesco Petrelli. Dear brother in law of Adeline Koterba, Rosemary Palmero, and Jacqueline Smith all of Florida.

He is also survived by his beloved pet dog, Diesel. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa the past 42 years. Frank was a Police Lieutenant for the Paterson Police Department for 36 years before retiring. Mr. Petrelli was a member of the Paterson PBA Local #1 and a member and president of the Superiors Organization for 13 years. He belonged to the Fidelians, North Haledon. He was the chairman of the annual Blue Mass at St. John's Cathedral. He also assisted Msgr. Mark Giordani with the blessing of the motorcycles. Frank loved playing poker and visiting Atlantic City. He was a NY Giants Fan and enjoyed traveling with his wife to the Jersey Shore. He spent a lot of time in Florida and also playing golf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. John's Cathedral, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. Donations in his memory to St. Joseph's Home, 52 Preakness Avenue, Paterson, NJ would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral
09:15 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John's Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
