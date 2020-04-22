|
|
Frank Postolowski
Mahwah - Frank Postolowski, 91, of Mahwah, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, with his grieving family by his side. He was surrounded by love to the end, as he made the journey home to his Heavenly Father. Frank was born on September 18, 1928, in Manhattan, NY to John and Victoria (nee Grsegorcsyk) Postolowski, and was raised in Bronx, NY. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter, John, George, Eddie, and Danny and sisters Wanda, Angie, Rosie, and Stella. Frank held the rank of Private E-2 while serving in the US Army as occupational forces in Germany after World War II and was honorably discharged in November 1952, and went on to continue an additional four years in the US Army Reserve. In 1958 he built his happily ever after home and married Susan (Kennedy) Postolowski in 1960. Frank cherished their 62-year relationship together. He was a loving father and is survived by his six children, Kevin, Maureen, Edward (Dawn), Ellen (Louis) Spaldo, Nancy (Joseph) Conzolo, and Jean (Chris) Kunisch. He enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren, Brianne and Caitlyn Kunisch, Chase and Jack Conzolo, Kayla and Luke Postolowski, who lovingly referred to him as Dad-Dad. Frank also adored Suddy Jennings whom he loved and regarded as one of his own. Frank was employed for 32 years as a proud foreman and supervisor at Thumann's in Carlstadt, NJ, where he became affectionately known as "Frankie Mahwah." After retiring from Thumann's, he worked part-time as the dependable, hands-on maintenance contractor at Immaculate Conception Church in Mahwah for 27 years. He was the quintessential and faithful parishioner at Immaculate Conception and felt a great honor in serving as a Eucharistic Minister. In his youth, he thrived on the dance floor as an accomplished dancer, attending dance halls throughout New York City on the weekends and winning numerous trophies in competition. Frank was also an avid gardener and loved to share the fruits of his labor with those he loved. He was the life of the party at every family gathering. He was also a gifted craftsman, known throughout town for his talent of building and selling his colorful birdhouses from his garage, which eventually earned him the name "Birdman." He loved fishing at the Jersey shore and Long Island, whether it was from a large party boat or simply at the beach with his grandkids in the late summer. Nothing made him happier and gave him more joy than spending time with his family. His compassionate nature, his smiling bright blue eyes, and his big loving hugs which he often gave to warm our hearts is what made Frank shine and stand out among the finest of Dads. In his 91 years, he touched the lives of many with his young at heart attitude, his jovial laugh, and his vibrant personality. He always left a huge impression on those he newly met. Frank will be tremendously missed, but we go forward with his loving memory always in our hearts. A private graveside service will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. A memorial mass with a celebration of Frank's life will be announced at a later date and is yet to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be sent to Mahwah EMS (Ambulance Corps), 258 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ 07430, or Mahwah Fire Rescue Co. #1, 100 Miller Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.