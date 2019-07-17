|
Frank R. Murphy
Norwood - Frank R. Murphy, 84, of Norwood, NJ, formerly of Northvale, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born in the Bronx and grew up in West New York before raising a family in Northvale in 1965. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife Josephine. Cherished father of Debra Konzelmann and her husband Robert of Howell, NJ and Lisa Kopac and her husband Michael of Tappan, NY. Proud Pop Pop of Elissa, Robert, Vanessa, Lauren Jo, Katie and Alexandra. Also survived by his loving companion Fran D'Andrea.
Frank was a US Army veteran. He served on the Northvale Board of Education for many years and was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood. Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 19 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Norwood with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp., NJ. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to s Project, .
