Frank R. Panarotto
Leonia - Panarotto, Frank Robert, age 74, of Leonia passed away suddenly on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 41 years to Eileen Panarotto. Devoted father to Danny Panarotto and his wife Melissa; Ryan Panarotto and Shahreen. Proud grandfather to Danny and Abigail Panarotto. He is also survived by his brother Donald Panarotto and his wife Francis of Cliffside Park and sister Linda and husband John Sbarbaro of Emerson along with several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was raised in Fort Lee and was a long time resident of Leonia. He proudly served in the US Army. He retired from General Electric after 25 years. He was a devoted husband and family man. Frank took pride in his sons and grandchildren. He had a love for the water since he was young which culminated in his love for his home in Barnegat. He enjoyed the peace the water brought to him and the memories made with his family. He was a diehard NY Giants and NY Yankees fan.
The family will receive their friends on Friday 4-8 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. John R.C. Church at 10 AM. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com
or call (201)-944-0100