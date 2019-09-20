|
Frank Ramundo
Wayne - Frank Ramundo,age 66 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Farnese) Ramundo. Loving father of Melissa Ramundo of Long Branch. Dear son of the late Frank and Virginia Ramundo and brother of the late Peter and Paul Ramundo. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life before moving to Wayne 30 years ago. He was a Pressman for Challenge Printing Co., Clifton before retiring. Frank lived for music and enjoyed having people over to his home and had many parties. Relatives and friends are invited the services at the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Friends may visit Monday 11:00 - 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.