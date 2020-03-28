|
|
Frank Redl
West Milford - Frank Redl, age 57, of West Milford passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Frank was born in Passaic, lived in Clifton and Wayne before moving to West Milford eighteen years ago. Frank worked with his father in the family business called Redl Construction, now known as S & F Construction. His career as general contractor spanned nearly forty years. In 1991, Frank married the love of his life, Antonette Del Bagno. The couple raised four children and have cherished nearly thirty years of loving marriage together. Frank enjoyed skiing, cooking, and was a NY Giants fan. He served on the Board of Directors at Forest Hill Park, the community where he lived, for many years. Frank's greatest passion was for his family. Nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family. Frank was a very special person who will be missed by his family and friends.
Frank is survived by his Wife Antonette (nee Del Bagno) of West Milford, his son Stefan Redl of West Milford, his two daughters Anjelica Redl and her fiancé Martin Pasek of Ringwood, and Julia Redl of West Milford, and his son Maxamilian Redl of West Milford, his mother Laura Redl of Wayne, one brother David Redl and his wife Melissa and nephew Evan Redl of West Milford, one sister Linda Redl of Wayne. He was predeceased by his father Stefan Redl in 2018.
For more info visit vandermay.com.