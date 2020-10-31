1/
Frank S. Guzowski
1931 - 2020
Frank S. Guzowski

Totowa - Frank S. Guzowski, 89, of Totowa, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ on July 9, 1931 to the late Nicholas and Frances (Karpak) Guzowski. Frank proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955. Before retiring, Frank was a truck driver and union member of the Teamster Local Union #560. He was also a member and former Commander of the Riverside Vets of Hawthorne. Frank and his wife were devoted parishioners of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson. Frank is survived by his adoring wife Louise (Cappuccio) Guzowski. He was the cherished father of Terry Guzowski and her companion Drew Galorenzo and Frank Guzowski and his wife Kim and the treasured grandfather of Jake and Dominick Guzowski. Frank is also survived by his sisters in law Lori Del Buono and Alberta Ziagarelli and his brother in law Mike Zigarelli and his wife Eileen and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 2nd from 3:00-7:00pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Bonaventure Church. www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Funeral services provided by
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
