Frank S. Pirecki
Saddle Brook - Frank S. Pirecki, 94, of Saddle Brook passed away on Tuesday, November 17. 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late John and Mary Pirecki. Frank received his Bachelors Degree from Jersey City State College. He was a Navy veteran of W.W.II. Frank was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Fair Lawn. He was a former crossing guard in Saddle Brook from 2001-2015 and previously, he was a salesman for Bergen Printing Co. Beloved husband of Donna A. Pirecki. Devoted father of Lisa Wolf and her husband William and Kenneth Scanapieco and his wife Kim and the late Mark Pirecki. Loving grandfather of Alex, Dylan and Samantha Wolf, Cassie Scanapieco and Nicholas Ostuni, Marissa Scanapieco and Kristina Hahn, Kevin Pirecki and Jade, Brian Pirecki and Kelly Conway and Ryan. Cherished great grandfather of Milani Donnarumma and other great grandchildren. Frank is predeceased by his five siblings. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Frank was an avid NY Giants fan. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, November 20th at 8:30 PM. Reverend Deric Taylor officiating. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday from 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated.