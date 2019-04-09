Services
Chapman-Moser Funeral Home Inc
42 N Ann St
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 823-1950
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Clifton, NJ
Frank S. Rice


Frank S. Rice Obituary
Frank S. Rice

Clifton - Frank S. Rice, 68, of Stratford, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Frank Rice, son of the late Elmer and Alice (Bogert) Rice, was a graduate of Clifton High School (1968), Montclair State (BA) and NJIT (MS). He was married to Allicia Huck of Clifton for 47 years. He taught Physics/Chemistry for over 25 years with the Newark Public School System and served as president of the New Jersey Science Teachers Association (1996).

Frank Rice was a member of Clifton Masonic Lodge #203, AASR Valley of Northern NJ and DeMolay International for which he served as a Chapter "Dad" and as Assistant to the NJ Executive Officer. In August 2018, he was elected by Supreme Council to be coroneted a 33° Scottish Rite Mason in August of this year.

Frank Rice is survived by his wife Allicia and his daughter Amanda Rice (Wallington, NJ). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Clifton, NJ.

Online remembrances www.chapmanmoser.com
