Frank S. Termyna
Clifton - FRANK S. TERMYNA, 88, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home.
Born in Simpson, Pa., Mr. Termyna resided in Passaic until moving to Clifton where he resided for most of his life. He was a retired firefighter with the Passaic Fire Department, retiring in 1993, with the rank of Battalion Chief. Mr. Termyna was a Veteran of the United States Air Force from 1947-1953.
Mr. Termyna was a member of Rosol Dul American Legion Post of Passaic; the Athenia Vets of Clifton and the NJ FMBA.
He was predeceased by his five brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, the former Marilyn Racz; his son, Michael Termyna and his wife, Donna of Clifton; his two daughters, Mrs. Jane White and her husband, the late Gene of Goodyear, AZ and Mrs. Gail Boyer and her husband, Eric of North Bergen, NJ; his two sisters, Joan Rabiki and Lorraine Komorowski, both of Clifton; and five grandchildren, William and Sam Boyer and Harry, Emily, Tracy Termyna.
At Frank's request, no funeral services were held. Private Cremation under the supervision of Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Memorial Contributions to Valle Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 would be appreciated.