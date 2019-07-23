Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip RC Church
Frank Salensky

Clifton - Francis P. "Frank" Salensky 53 of Clifton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, he resided in Clifton most of his life. A graduate of Montclair State University and the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Acting in NYC, Frank was employed by the State of NJ for 21 years as a Senior Parole Officer and has since retired. Most recently he was employed as a salesman for Schumacher Chevrolet in Clifton. Frank served 4 years in the US Marine Corps from 1986 -1990. He was active as a Passaic County Republican Committeeman, as a member of the Passaic County Sheriff's Mounted Deputies, as a coach for the Clifton Stallions Soccer Program, as an actor with the Clifton Theatre League and as a member of Clifton Masonic Lodge. With his late father, Francis M., he owned and operated the Enchanted Doves release service in Clifton. Frank is a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton. He is survived by three children, Caitlyn, Frankie and Kevin all of Clifton, by his mother, Joan (Vernay) Salensky also of Clifton, by a sister, Renee Heatley of FL, by his wife of 22 years, Mary Ellen (Hammond) Salensky of Clifton, by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and by his pet cat, Joker. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Thursday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton with a 10AM Mass at St. Philip RC Church. Burial will follow a Laurel Grove Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-8PM. Memorial donations to Salensky Children College Fund will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com
