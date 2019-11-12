Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 992-1414
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Saint Philomena's Church
386 South Livingston Ave
Livingston, NJ
Frank "Pep" Saul

Frank "Pep" Saul Obituary
Frank "Pep" Saul

Frank "Pep" Saul, aged 95, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday November 15, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 145 East Mt. Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Saint Philomena's Church, 386 South Livingston Ave, Livingston, NJ.

Born in Oradell, NJ, Pep was a Seton Hall University Hall of Famer and New Jersey Sports Hall of Famer. Pep spent six years in the NBA and was a member of four World Championship NBA teams, Rochester (1950-1951), and Minneapolis (1951-1954). He lived in Livingston for 55 years before moving to East Hanover. Pep is pre-deceased by his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Surviving Pep is his loving wife of 72 years Mary Saul (nee Carpenter) and his adoring children, Frank (Sally), Mary Jane Gruppuso, Michael (Jessica), Dr. Pat Saul and Jed Rosen, Elizabeth (Richard) Fleet, Daniel (Loretta), Meg (Daniel) Prosicki and Gerald (Tricia) and 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

For the full obituary and more information please visit:

www.quinnhoppingfuneral.com
