Hackensack - Setticase, Frank of Hackensack, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Prior to retiring, Frank worked for Heavy & General Laborers' Union Local 472 of New Jersey through his work life. He enjoyed gardening and took pride of his garden and was an avid bocci player with the Garfield Senior Bocci Team in Garfield, NJ. He enjoyed his family, friends and the simple things in life. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Rosalia Setticase (nee Castellano), cherished dad to daughters RoseAnn D'Ambra and Lisa Setticase-Sigona. Father In Law to Nicholas J. D'Ambra and his loving pride and joy Granddaughter, Nicolette Rose D'Ambra. Frank was born in Alessandra Della Rocco, Sicily , Italy , on January 13, 1931. He is predeceased by his parents, Liborio and Domenica Setticase (nee Governeli), brothers, Emanuel Setticase, Ciro Setticase, Anthony Setticase and sisters, Vincenza Cavaleri (nee Setticase) and Marie Putrino (nee Setticase) and surviving brother, Joseph Setticase. Frank leaves behind many loving sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews. The Funeral will begin Monday at 8:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street , Hackensack , NJ . The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street , Hackensack , with entombment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 - 9:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Calais Foundation, 45 Highland Avenue , Whippany , NJ 07981 . The Calais Foundation, through their Board of Trustees, is to empower children with serious learning disabilities and socialization challenges to reach their fullest potential in life with their various fundraising which goes to utilize Dog Therapy programs, Innovative Programming, Education Grants, Awareness and Support to Students and their Families. Frank's daughter Lisa Sigona sits on the Board as the Vice President of The Calais Foundation. Frank loved children so there is no better way to offer a donation in his memory to this great Foundation. The family has also requested donations to the , 237 Mamaroneck Avenue , White Plains , NY 10605 , another highly respected organization. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
