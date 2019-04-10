Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
For more information about
Frank Strobl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Strobl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Strobl


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Strobl Obituary
Frank Strobl

Emerson - Frank, 93, of Emerson, NJ, Passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd 2019. He is survived by his children Edward and his partner Gayle Johnson-Marion, Cathi Cox and her husband Allen and Rick and his wife Beverly; his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Agnes. Frank served his country in the Air Division of the Army as a Radar Tech during WWII. His working career was with AT&T. His interests and hobbies included, singing in the Orpheus Men's Chorus and his church choir, wood working, golf, gardening, traveling the world, and spending time at Belgrade Lakes, ME. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, April 12th from 5-9PM. A Service celebrating Frank's life and faith will be held at the Westwood United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 13th at 10AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to the Westwood United Methodist Church, 105 Fairview Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now