Frank Strobl
Emerson - Frank, 93, of Emerson, NJ, Passed away on Tuesday, April 2nd 2019. He is survived by his children Edward and his partner Gayle Johnson-Marion, Cathi Cox and her husband Allen and Rick and his wife Beverly; his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Agnes. Frank served his country in the Air Division of the Army as a Radar Tech during WWII. His working career was with AT&T. His interests and hobbies included, singing in the Orpheus Men's Chorus and his church choir, wood working, golf, gardening, traveling the world, and spending time at Belgrade Lakes, ME. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, April 12th from 5-9PM. A Service celebrating Frank's life and faith will be held at the Westwood United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 13th at 10AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to the Westwood United Methodist Church, 105 Fairview Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675. Becker-Funeralhome.com