Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's R.C. Church
17 Pompton Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Frank Thomas Schicitano Obituary
Frank Thomas Schicitano

Pompton Lakes - Schicitano, Frank Thomas (Shakey), age 86 of Pompton Lakes, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Frank was born in Long Branch, where he lived most of his life before moving to Florida and then to Pompton Lakes to live with his daughter, Loretta and son-in law Mike. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas and mother, Stella (Sally) Gentile. He attended Monmouth College, and was a retired Account Executive for Ivers Lee, Becton Dickinson. Frank was a US Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War, and was later drafted to play football by the Philadelphia Eagles. He continued his love of the sport by officiating, and although he followed every team, he was a loyal Giants and Notre Dame fan. He is survived by his beloved children, Ginamarie Schembre and her husband, Frank of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Loretta Houlis-Ward and her husband, Mike of Pompton Lakes, NJ; Rick Schicitano and his wife, Theresa of Estero, Florida, and Peter Colangelo and his wife, Cassandra of St John, Indiana. Loving and attentive grandfather of Amanda, Michael, AnnaMarie, Victoria, Teddy, Elaine, Danielle and her husband Mitch, John, Sarah, Rachael, Isabella and her husband, Andrew, Nicholas and his wife Julianne, Anthony, and Vivian. Proud great grandfather of Lainie, Skye, Dylan, Frances and Vincent. Loved brother of Marie and her husband, Dave Dahrouge and Jack and his wife, Elaine Schicitano. He will also be loved and missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, Godchildren and friends.

We will see you again in Heaven Daddy, we love you forever xoxo

Visitation will be held on Monday November 18, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home at 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, NJ. Family and friends will meet at St Mary's R.C. Church at 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 for an 11am Funeral Mass. Please consider a donation to the s Project in Frank's name, in lieu of flowers. Thank you.
