Garfield - Frank Trawinski, 71, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Frank attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University and worked for Garden State Paper Company in Garfield for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was an avid movie collector and he amassed over 1,000 45 rpm records including various Doo Wop titles. Frank was the beloved son of Frank and Josephine (Rembish) Trawinski, loving brother of Helen Staudinger and her husband, Fred, of Sparta and the late George, Doris and Frances. He is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Friday from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield. A private cremation will follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory in Paterson and the interment will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi at a later date.









