1/
Frank Trawinski
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Trawinski

Garfield - Frank Trawinski, 71, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Frank attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University and worked for Garden State Paper Company in Garfield for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was an avid movie collector and he amassed over 1,000 45 rpm records including various Doo Wop titles. Frank was the beloved son of Frank and Josephine (Rembish) Trawinski, loving brother of Helen Staudinger and her husband, Fred, of Sparta and the late George, Doris and Frances. He is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Friday from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield. A private cremation will follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory in Paterson and the interment will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved