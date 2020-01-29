|
|
Frank V. Romano
Upper Saddle River - Frank V. Romano, of Upper Saddle River, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL. died on Sunday January 26th, 2020.
He was born in Brooklyn, and lived in Manhattan for 30 years before moving to Upper Saddle River where he actively raised his family. There, he coached his son's basketball team, took his daughter to father-daughter dances, and spent countless weekends at the local libraries with the kids, instilling in them the love of reading that he enjoyed.
Frank held a Bachelor's Degree from Manhattan College and a Master's Degree from Mercy College.
His personal interests were fashion and travel. He also loved to feed and watch the birds while relaxing on his porch, reading newspapers.
He was a gentle giant.
He held various positions at Con Edison, NYC, where he worked for 42 years. The most recent of these, prior to his retirement, was as a Specialist in the Environmental, Health & Safety Division. In this role, on September 11th, 2001, his team was immediately dispatched to Ground Zero for over 5 weeks. Sadly, he developed a neurological disease, which he fought bravely, but for which there is no cure.
He spent his last days at the Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River, where, with his family at his side, his passing was peaceful.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sheryl Epstein-Romano, his son, Evan, 26, and his daughter, Alexis, 23.
Funeral services are 11:00AM, followed by interment at Gates of Zion Cemetery, 670 Saddle River Rd, Airmont, NY
lIn lieu or flowers or gifts, memorial donations can be made to: LBDA.org/donate