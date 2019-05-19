|
Frank V. Shea
Ramsey - Frank V. Shea of West Milford, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in the Bronx, NY, he resided in Bergen County most of his life particularly in Ramsey where he was instrumental with the organization of Little League baseball and football. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Corpsman attached to the U.S.M.C. during WW II in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. He was a devout catholic and faithful member of St. Paul's Church in Ramsey. In 1962, Frank assisted the Ramsey Police with the apprehension of an escaped convict that had escaped from the Passaic County jail in Paterson. Before retiring, Frank was a Senior Contract Administrator at Bendix/Allied Signal Corporation in Teterboro. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Mary K. Shea; two sons Kevin F. Shea, Michael G. Shea, his wife Carol; two daughters Maryellen Fritz, her late husband Jack; Patricia S. Maisch and her husband Joseph; seven grandchildren: Shea, Micah, Jason, Megan, Jacqueline, Brian and Greg; three Great grandchildren: Calum, Kynleigh and Grayson. Frank's family would like to thank Julita Banfo from the bottom of their hearts for her utmost care and compassion given to Frank and Mary. Frank is predeceased by his siblings William Shea, Josephine Hendricks, Katherine Immoor and Helen Cerami. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Ramsey Baseball Association, P.O. Box 771, Ramsey, NJ 07446.