Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Frank Vitrano Obituary
Frank Vitrano

Waretown - Frank Vitrano, 85, of Waretown, NJ passed suddenly on April 24, 2019. He was the owner of his own custom tailor shop called "Frank of Roma" in Englewood, NJ.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Rosemary Vitrano; two loving children, Claudia and husband Richard Englehardt, Robert Vitrano; two cherished grandchildren, Matthew and his fiancé Lauren and Anthony Englehardt; his brother, Andrea Vitrano.

Viewing Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Monday 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
