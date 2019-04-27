|
Frank Vitrano
Waretown - Frank Vitrano, 85, of Waretown, NJ passed suddenly on April 24, 2019. He was the owner of his own custom tailor shop called "Frank of Roma" in Englewood, NJ.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Rosemary Vitrano; two loving children, Claudia and husband Richard Englehardt, Robert Vitrano; two cherished grandchildren, Matthew and his fiancé Lauren and Anthony Englehardt; his brother, Andrea Vitrano.
Viewing Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Monday 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)