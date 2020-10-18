1/
Frank W. Stevens
Dumont - Frank W. Stevens, age 92, of Dumont, NJ entered into eternal life Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born in Fort Lee to the late Anna (nee Kropac) and Francis Stevens, and spent his youth in Tenafly, before moving to Dumont in 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. A member of The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 825, he was a heavy equipment operator for Jack Martini, Inc., Tenafly. Frank was an avid bowler, even into his 90's. He leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved wife of 68 years, Gladys (nee Latz), his children, Robert (late Emily), Craig and Carol, and Laura and Tom. He was the dear brother of Mildred (Bob) Bleakley and the late Eleanor Plude, Edith Elliot, Olive Haight, and John and Harold Stevens, He will be sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren, Kelleigh, Erin, Diana, Shannon, Katie, Allison, Brian and Michael. Also survived by his five great grandchildren.

All services are private under the direction of the Frech McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont, NJ. As an expression of sympathy donations in Frank's name may be made to St.Jude.org.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
