Rev. Frank W. Weber
Succasunna - Reverend Frank W. Weber, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning June 27, 2020 at Merry Heart Assisted Living, Succasunna, NJ.
Rev. Frank W. Weber was born on March 31, 1934 in St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic, NJ, spending his formative years in the Botany section of Clifton. He went to No. 7 school and graduated from Clifton High School in 1952. He worked at the Urika Printing Company while attending night classes for electronics. In 1958, he decided to become a priest and began his studies at Seton Hall University in South Orange moving on to Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington. He was ordained on May 26, 1962 celebrating his first Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Passaic.
Fr. Weber's first assignment was at Sacred Heart Church in Dover followed by an assignment to Holy Cross Church in Wayne. In 1965, he was transferred to St. Gerard Church in Paterson in residence while teaching at DePaul High School in Wayne. In 1968, he was transferred to Our Lady of Consolation Church in residence while teaching full time at DePaul High School. During this time, he went to Manhattan College for a Masters Degree in Theology and Religious Education. In 1974, he took a year off to complete studies at Manhattan College for a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology. Fr. Weber continued teaching and counseling at DePaul High School until 1981. He transferred to Paul VI High School in Clifton to continue his work until 1995, also serving as Chaplain to Preakness Hospital. He took up residence at St. Brendan Church in Clifton in 1984 and joined the pastoral team full time in 1995. In January of 1999, Fr. Weber was assigned pastor of St. Brendan Church.
He enjoyed cooking, as his father was a chef, writing his articles for the weekly bulletin, theater, music, going back to college just to keep up with literature, and relaxing with friends.
Fr. Weber was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Pauline (nee Angelo) Weber.
He is survived by dear friends, Daniel and Melanie Belford and their daughter, Kiera.
Visiting will be held Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at St. Therese R.C. Church, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.