Frank Walter "Tudo" Wagner, Jr.
Bogota - Frank Walter "Tudo" Wagner, Jr. 78, of Bogota, NJ passed away peacefully at home in mid-November.
He was being treated for cancer associated with Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. Frank was born on November 12, 1941, in Jersey City. He is survived by his daughter Juliana (Michael) Crawley, granddaughters Alex, Lilly and Maddie Crawley and grandson Trey Crawley, and his beloved cousins, Robert, David, and Michael Wagner. Frank was a loving father, grandfather, cousin, Vietnam Veteran, peace and justice activist, artist and friend. Frank was a remarkable human being and will be missed dearly.
Frank was a recipient of VA art show and Frontline Arts awards. His artwork appeared at Columbia University; FDR Presidential Library, Hyde Park, NY; Puffin Cultural Forum, Teaneck; Brennan Courthouse, Jersey City; Frontline Arts, Branchburg, and many other sites.
Frank was a member of Disabled American Veterans, Veterans For Peace, Vietnam Veterans Against the War, Warrior Writers, Frontline Arts, Teaneck Camera Club, the Teaneck Peace Vigil and Leonia Vigil Group, and other organizations.
Frank's memorial will be held on Sunday, January 5th, from 1-4 pm at the Disabled American Veterans Hall, 8 Veterans Plaza, Bergenfield. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Orange and Lyons VA Medical Centers.