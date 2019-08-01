Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo's RC Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
Frank William Fedorko Sr. Obituary
Frank William Fedorko, Sr.

Elmwood Park - Frank William Fedorko, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, July 29, 2019.

He was born and raised in Ligonier, PA, and lived in Passaic for 13 years before moving to Elmwood Park 57 years ago. Frank proudly served in the US Army Reserve during World War II. He was employed at Pantasote for over 25 years before becoming owner of Towne Lawn & Garden Services.

Frank was a kind, gentle man with a big heart who loved to travel and enjoyed all outdoor sports. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gladys (nee Sautner); his son, Frank Jr. and his wife Caroline; his daughter, Lynn Tibbetts and her husband Martin; and his granddaughter, Brielle Fedorko; and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his five sisters and four brothers.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, August 2 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, 781 Newark Pompton Tpke, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 am on Saturday at St. Leo's RC Church in Elmwood Park. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. To leave an online condolence or for further information, please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
