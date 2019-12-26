|
|
Franklin Riccie
Middletown Springs, VT - Franklin Riccie, 76, died December 22, 2019, at the Pines at Rutland.
He was born in West New York, NJ on February 3, 1943, son of Ernest and Anna (Rapp) Riccie Sr. He was a Vietnam War US Army Veteran.
He was employed by the USPS in Edgewater, NJ. He was a resident of Fort Lee NJ and Middletown Springs.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Catherine Verdon and husband John of Middletown Springs and Laura Karpinsky and husband Doug of Montvale NJ; 2 brothers, Ronald Riccie of Toms River, NJ and Ernest Riccie of South Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Johnny Verdon Jr., Lucia Verdon, Angelina Karpinsky and Anna Verdon; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille Riccie in 2016 and a twin brother Michael Riccie.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.