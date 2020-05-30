Fred A. Krapels
1930 - 2020
Fred A. Krapels

Closter - Fred A. Krapels, 90, of Closter, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mildred (nee Cincotta). Proud father of Jill Krapels of Maywood and her partner Stephen Fogarty, Jeffrey Krapels and wife Elizabeth of Norwood and Kevin Krapels and partner Cherry Rizzo of Sparta. Cherished grandfather of six grandsons and their wives, Kevin and Jasmine, Michael and Sanja, Jack and Erin, Jeffrey and Shari, Justin and Michelle and Marc and Nicole. Adored great-grandfather of eight. Dear brother of the late Lillian and Harold.

Fred was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a Vice-President at Chase Bank in NYC before retiring. Fred was a charter member of the Closter Elks and belonged to the Mr. and Mrs. Club of Closter.

Due to the current world health crisis, funeral services will be private.

Those who wish may make donations in Fred's memory to the Sparta VFW, 66 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 or to CLAWS, PO Box 172, Closter, NJ 07624.

Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Pizzi Funeral Home
