Fred & Alicia Ziptko
Wallington - Fred Ziptko was born on 08/18/1942 and passed away on Wednesday 04/22/2020. Fred was an Air Force Veteran and lifetime resident of Wallington, NJ. He worked at the Meadowlands Complex in the Parking Authority,
Alicia Ziptko, Fred's Daughter, passed away on 04/22/2020, same day as her father. Alicia was born on 07/17/1973. She was also a lifetime resident of Wallington, NJ and worked at the Friendship House in Hackensack, NJ as a counselor. Both Fred and Alicia are survived by Fred's brother Stanley Ziptko & wife Debbie of Montvale, NJ.