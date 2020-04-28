Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Ziptko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred and Alicia Ziptko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred and Alicia Ziptko Obituary
Fred & Alicia Ziptko

Wallington - Fred Ziptko was born on 08/18/1942 and passed away on Wednesday 04/22/2020. Fred was an Air Force Veteran and lifetime resident of Wallington, NJ. He worked at the Meadowlands Complex in the Parking Authority,

Alicia Ziptko, Fred's Daughter, passed away on 04/22/2020, same day as her father. Alicia was born on 07/17/1973. She was also a lifetime resident of Wallington, NJ and worked at the Friendship House in Hackensack, NJ as a counselor. Both Fred and Alicia are survived by Fred's brother Stanley Ziptko & wife Debbie of Montvale, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -