Fred DiAngelis
Riverdale - Fred DiAngelis, 89, of Riverdale, formerly of Pompton Plains, passed away on October 28, 2019.
Born in Boonton, Fred was a graduate of Butler High School. He played for the Rangers, an elite semi-pro adult baseball team, who earned the title of Tri-County League Champions in 1950. He graduated from Beauty School in Paterson and then joined the US Navy, proudly serving during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, Fred worked for his mother in the family-owned salon, Mary Jane Beauty Shoppe, in Riverdale. He would eventually take over the business when his mother retired. Fred was a baseball lover who coached Little League and women's softball.
Fred is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara; his sons, Fred and Michael; his daughter-in-law, Robin; his stepsons, Michael and Glenn Moran; his grandchildren, Tracey, Christine, Elizabeth and Eddie; and his great grandson, Joey. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael; and his stepson, Ed Moran.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Friday, November 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Saturday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen would be greatly appreciated by his family.