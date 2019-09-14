|
|
Fred Hrinuk
Clifton - Fred Hrinuk, 91 of Clifton, passed away peacefully in his home on September 11, 2019, the eve of his 65th wedding anniversary.
Fred, a Clifton resident since 1949, was born May 8, 1928 in Passaic, NJ to Fred and Mary (Duplak) Hrinuk.
A proud Korean War Army Staff Sergeant, Fred was a draftsman, and began his career with the City of Clifton as a Patrolman on May 1, 1956. He was one of the first Patrolmen to transfer and be appointed to the Clifton Fire Department. He served the city for over 36 years, retiring in 1993.
When St. Phillip's Church burned in May 1963, leaving it in a skeleton of charred steel, dad was one of the fire fighters to remove church records from the rectory, as it too was also severely damaged. He was also so proud of the Bronze Medal Award and recognition he received from the Clifton City Council in February 1976 for saving a resident's life when he was trapped on the roof of a burning building.
Fred married his beloved wife Clara (Claire) Wasyl on September 12, 1954, who he took care of all the way until the end. He is survived by three loving children, Fred J. and his wife Elaine of Springfield, N.J. and their children Zachary and Emily, Robert, his wife Karen and son Jake of Jacksonville F.L., and Arlene Szwed, her husband Michael and daughter Melissa of Darnestown M.D.
Fred was pre-deceased by his father, Fred and mother Mary, sister Ann Koropchak and cherished first grandchild, Robert "Robbie" Hrinuk, whom he held deep in his heart.
Fred was a member of the FMBA Local 21, the Fireman's Relief Organization, Clifton VFW Post 7165, and the Boat Jumpers of Bergen County.
Until his final days, dad always had a big smile on his face when he saw his grandchildren. Dad loved taking his grandchildren out for Mexican food or to a favorite diner. He dearly treasured all his grandchildren and could not wait to see them! He would do anything for them.
Dad was especially proud of the time he served his country in South Korea, telling many, many stories from the war. He was overwhelmed by the fact that his grandson, Zach, was able to travel to nearly the exact same spot he lived in during the war last year while working at the 2018 Olympic Games. His grandson brought back a memento from the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which Dad kept in his room and will forever be with him.
Dad was a Boat Jumper in Hackensack on Saturdays for lunch, and loved politics, both local and national. He was one to always share his views and opinions! Dad loved to watch tennis, and his Yankees, even on his final day.
He treasured the home he and mom built over sixty years ago where they raised their family. He would spend hours trimming shrubs, planting his garden and weeding. His home and backyard were his refuge.
Visitation will be held at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ on Sunday September 15 from 2-6 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 124 Union Avenue, Clifton, NJ at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, 255 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512.