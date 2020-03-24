Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred James Dyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred James Dyer Obituary
Fred James Dyer

Smithfield, RI - Fred James Dyer, 58, of Smithfield, RI, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife Sharon, four amazing children Corinne, Daniel, Keri, Anthony, and his cat Felix. He was the son of Corinne and Frederick, the former mayor of Cliffside Park. He was the brother of the late William, as well as Alan, David, Donald Dyer and Nancy Rheel, and various in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Fred is best remembered by his sense of humor, love for family and his rebellious nature.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -