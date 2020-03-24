|
|
Fred James Dyer
Smithfield, RI - Fred James Dyer, 58, of Smithfield, RI, formerly of Cliffside Park, NJ passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife Sharon, four amazing children Corinne, Daniel, Keri, Anthony, and his cat Felix. He was the son of Corinne and Frederick, the former mayor of Cliffside Park. He was the brother of the late William, as well as Alan, David, Donald Dyer and Nancy Rheel, and various in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Fred is best remembered by his sense of humor, love for family and his rebellious nature.