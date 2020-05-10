Fred L. Gibson, Jr.



Hackensack - On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Fred L. Gibson, Jr., loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 60 from complications of COVID-19. Fred was born on Oct. 10, 1959 in New York City, NY.



He is survived by his children Fred L. Gibson, III (Denise), Shansonette Gibson of Florida and Casey Gibson (Megan) of Hawaii. Sisters Cheryl Chaney and Frederica Ogletree (James) of NJ. Grandfather of seven beautiful grandchildren and loved nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place privately under the direction of Nesbitt Funeral Home, Englewood, NJ.









