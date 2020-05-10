Fred L. Gibson
1959 - 2020
Fred L. Gibson, Jr.

Hackensack - On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Fred L. Gibson, Jr., loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 60 from complications of COVID-19. Fred was born on Oct. 10, 1959 in New York City, NY.

He is survived by his children Fred L. Gibson, III (Denise), Shansonette Gibson of Florida and Casey Gibson (Megan) of Hawaii. Sisters Cheryl Chaney and Frederica Ogletree (James) of NJ. Grandfather of seven beautiful grandchildren and loved nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place privately under the direction of Nesbitt Funeral Home, Englewood, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
