Fred M. Constantino



Cape May Court House - Fred Constantino, 81, of Cape May Court House, N.J., formally of Secaucus, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 26, 2020. Fred was a Hudson County Hall of Fame athlete, and served as a Secaucus Councilman for many years.



He was a graduate of St. Michael's H.S., in Union City, N.J., and attended St. Mary's of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas., and also served in the United States Army. His love of people included a life long career of coaching sports. Above all, he was a family man and was their head coach in life.



Fred married his High School Sweetheart- Jeannine Canova Constantino, and that marriage of love was shared for 58 years. He is also survived by his four children- Renee Constantino Lanier and her Husband Tom, John Constantino and his wife Cheri, Kim Constantino Balletto and her husband Al, and Kristin Constantino. Six grandchildren- A.J. Constantino, Cole Cinquina, Cassidy Constantino, Drew Balletto, Brittni Balletto, Shaina Daly and Great granddaughter Cecelia Rozzi. Fred is also survived by his loving brother- Vincent Constantino, and his sister Beatrice Lembo.



God's team has selected Fred to continue to serve, as a coach, to help other players win the game of life. "Fire out Freddy!"









