1/1
Fred M. Constantino
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred M. Constantino

Cape May Court House - Fred Constantino, 81, of Cape May Court House, N.J., formally of Secaucus, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on June 26, 2020. Fred was a Hudson County Hall of Fame athlete, and served as a Secaucus Councilman for many years.

He was a graduate of St. Michael's H.S., in Union City, N.J., and attended St. Mary's of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas., and also served in the United States Army. His love of people included a life long career of coaching sports. Above all, he was a family man and was their head coach in life.

Fred married his High School Sweetheart- Jeannine Canova Constantino, and that marriage of love was shared for 58 years. He is also survived by his four children- Renee Constantino Lanier and her Husband Tom, John Constantino and his wife Cheri, Kim Constantino Balletto and her husband Al, and Kristin Constantino. Six grandchildren- A.J. Constantino, Cole Cinquina, Cassidy Constantino, Drew Balletto, Brittni Balletto, Shaina Daly and Great granddaughter Cecelia Rozzi. Fred is also survived by his loving brother- Vincent Constantino, and his sister Beatrice Lembo.

God's team has selected Fred to continue to serve, as a coach, to help other players win the game of life. "Fire out Freddy!"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Clearwater
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 1, 2020
Jeannine and family- I send sincere condolences. Fred was a great neighbor when I lived on Ninth Street in Secaucus. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Caryn (Reineke) Phillips
June 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Jeannine and family. We were blessed to have you as our neighbors for several years on Ninth Street and Fred was one of the first people to welcome us to the neighborhood. We really miss you guys. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. May Fred rest in peace.
Jimmy & Elaine Walshe and family. xxx
Elaine Walshe
June 30, 2020
My condolences to you Jeannine and your family. I'm so sorry to hear this news. We shared lots of memories from when our kids were growing up on Ninth St. Whatever I say here won't erase the pain you must be going through, please know that my prayers are with you. Janet Reineke, Secaucus, NJ
June 28, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to a life long friend. We shared so many happy memories with Fred & Jeanine. My prayers go to his family.
Peggy Cacciola
Friend
June 28, 2020
Hi There , From your long distance cousins through shaina and cole .... we had the pleasure of being made so welcome on our trips to new york/new jersey . Welcomed into his home in secaucus and made even more welcome by his Father christmas tradition and trip to jersey shore to his family. It was a short time in his presence but lasted a lifetime . To renee and family our condolences from Ireland . RIP Fred .
John Daly
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved