Fred P. Puso
1928 - 2020
Fred P. Puso

West Milford - Mr. Fred P. Puso, 92 of West Milford, passed on July 13, 2020. He was born in Clifton, New Jersey on January 30, 1928, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1947 and lived in Ringwood, New Jersey for 49 years with his wife Genevieve. A member and attender of St Catherine's RC Church in Ringwood he sang and participated in the many musicals produced at the church; A Christmas Carol and South Pacific, being a few.

He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus, receiving the honor of GRAND KNIGHT and also sang with the Ridgewood Barbershop Quartet. After retiring from the Ford Transport Nu Car Carriers, he moved from Ringwood to West Milford with his wife, Genevieve, of 64 years, who passed January 2019.

Survived by his brother, Ronald M. Puso, of Ormond Beach, Florida and several nephews and a niece.

Memorial gathering at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30pm followed by a 12:30pm service at the funeral home. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
OCT
13
Service
12:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
