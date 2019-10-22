|
Fred "Brother" Pellegrino
Saddle Brook - Fred "Brother" Pellegrino, age 80, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed peacefully on October 20, 2019.
Fred was proudly born and raised in Hoboken, NJ. He graduated A.J. Demarest High School and served as a private in the Army Reserve. He married his beautiful bride, Mary Margaret Brennan, graduated from Jersey City State University and moved his family to Saddle Brook 48 years ago. At Van Leer Chocolate Fred was the master of chocolate formulas. If you enjoy a Klondike bar, a Milano cookie or Ben and Jerry's Chunky Monkey you can thank Fred. As a devout, selfless family man, Fred coached numerous town football and basketball teams to be with his children and continued as their number one fan through high school, college and beyond. Another way he served the youth of Saddle Brook was as a member of the Saddle Brook Board of Education for ten years, even though none of his children were in the Saddle Brook school system.
He was an awesome father and husband. Never thinking of himself, he was always there for others. Beloved husband of Mary Pellegrino, Fred is also survived by his loving children Dona McAvoy and her husband Kenneth, Darren Pellegrino, Dana Farinella, Daryle Pellegrino and his wife Alyssa. Fred was a fun loving, story-telling grandpa to Dylan, Kayla, Jake, Jena Kayte, Mackenzie, Jillian, Jack, Luke, Mia, Sophie, Tatum, Quincy, Velma, Xena and Bambi. Fred was a loving brother to his siblings Patricia O'Neill, Joseph Pellegrino and his wife Clotilda, Mary Jane Murray and her husband Pete, and uncle/godfather to many nieces and nephews. His loyalty to his friends and family was beyond compare.
Visiting hours are Thursday, October 24th from 4-8 pm at Kugler Community Home for Funerals, 311 Fifth Avenue, Saddle Brook, NJ. Funeral Mass is on Fred's birthday, Friday, October 25th at 11am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Saddle Brook. Cremation will be private at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fight 4 Autism in Fred's name at fight4autism.com.