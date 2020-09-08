Fred S. Longobardi, Sr.
Hackensack - LONGOBARDI, FRED S. SR., 88 of Hackensack, son of the late Sophia and Enrico Longobardi, passed away of natural causes on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Brooklyn , NY. Fred loved spending time with his family and enjoying Sunday dinners. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Trinity Council #747 of Hackensack and The Blue Chip Chorus singing group. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He worked for over 60 years as a shoe designer for major fashion brands including Fox Shoe, US Shoe, Macy's, Ralph Lauren, and Kenneth Cole; requiring travel throughout many overseas destinations, including his favorite destination, Italy. Aside from his work; Fred enjoyed woodworking, singing, and marquetry. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Florence (nee Pelo) Longobardi; loving father to his six children, Debbie and her husband Sergio, Fred Jr. and his wife Peggy, Michael and his wife Valerie, Joanne and her husband Karl, Sophia and her husband James and Enrico and his wife Angela. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren; Sergio, Sara, Beth, Jimmy, Michael, Nico, Ricky, Stephanie, Owen, Danny, Chris, Courtney, Kimberly, Emily, Jimmy, Amanda, Joseph, and Jenna as well as three great grandchildren; Aiden, Lilliana, and Nora. A prayer service will be held 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ . Cremation will be private. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Fred's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place , Memphis , TN 38105 .