1/1
Fred S. Longobardi Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred S. Longobardi, Sr.

Hackensack - LONGOBARDI, FRED S. SR., 88 of Hackensack, son of the late Sophia and Enrico Longobardi, passed away of natural causes on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Brooklyn , NY. Fred loved spending time with his family and enjoying Sunday dinners. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Trinity Council #747 of Hackensack and The Blue Chip Chorus singing group. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He worked for over 60 years as a shoe designer for major fashion brands including Fox Shoe, US Shoe, Macy's, Ralph Lauren, and Kenneth Cole; requiring travel throughout many overseas destinations, including his favorite destination, Italy. Aside from his work; Fred enjoyed woodworking, singing, and marquetry. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Florence (nee Pelo) Longobardi; loving father to his six children, Debbie and her husband Sergio, Fred Jr. and his wife Peggy, Michael and his wife Valerie, Joanne and her husband Karl, Sophia and her husband James and Enrico and his wife Angela. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren; Sergio, Sara, Beth, Jimmy, Michael, Nico, Ricky, Stephanie, Owen, Danny, Chris, Courtney, Kimberly, Emily, Jimmy, Amanda, Joseph, and Jenna as well as three great grandchildren; Aiden, Lilliana, and Nora. A prayer service will be held 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ . Cremation will be private. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Fred's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St Jude Place , Memphis , TN 38105 . To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved