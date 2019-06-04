Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's R.C. Church
Leonia, NJ
Fred Schiess Obituary
Fred Schiess

Leonia - Schiess, Fred of Leonia, age 90 on Sunday June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (nee: Fritz); Devoted father of Robert (Mary), Kenneth, Donald (Tracey), and the late Dennis (Janet); Adored and cherished grandfather of Michael, Stephen, Cindi McLean, Brian, and Kimberly; Dearest great-grandfather of Eight; Dear brother of Eleanor Nobile, the late Dorothy Korn, and the late Frank Schiess. Fred was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local Union 6 where he worked as a Millwright for 46 years. He retired in 1993 and enjoyed the golden years for 26 years. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will be on Thursday and leave at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. John's R.C. Church in Leonia at 11 AM. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.
